Donald Trump says peace talks to end Russia-Ukraine war ‘going along well’
- Representatives of Donald Trump held four hours of peace talks with Ukrainian officials in Florida, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described as "constructive" with "some preliminary results".
- Donald Trump expressed optimism about the ongoing peace talks with Russia, stating they were "going along well", while his special envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
- President Zelensky is scheduled for his first official visit to Ireland, where he will meet with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin and launch an economic forum to strengthen bilateral ties.
- Ukrainian naval drones attacked two tankers, the Kairos and the Virat, linked to Russia’s "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea, escalating Kyiv's targeting of Russian oil revenue and causing significant damage.
- The US-proposed 28-point peace plan, discussed during the Florida talks, has faced skepticism from Ukraine and European allies due to reports it was heavily influenced by a Russian-authored proposal.