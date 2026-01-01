Sadiq Khan hits out at ‘bully’ Donald Trump
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan criticised Donald Trump, labelling him a "bully" and accusing him of "pathetic name-calling" and "bile".
- Khan stated that Trump is "obsessed" with him, following Trump's remarks calling Khan "horrible, vicious, disgusting" and attributing his election to immigration.
- Sir Sadiq emphasised his belief in standing up to bullies, whether "in the playground or in the White House".
- He suggested that Donald Trump's seemingly cordial meeting with New York mayor Zohran Mamdani was a form of "tactical diplomacy".
- Sir Sadiq also clarified he has no aspirations to become the leader of the Labour Party or Prime Minister.