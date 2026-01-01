The who’s who of Trump’s NYE: Barron, Bibi and Rudy spotted at Mar-a-Lago black-tie event
The MAGA-filled event included Trump’s youngest son, Barron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
President Donald Trump rang in 2026 by hosting a glitzy New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, attended by his youngest son and some of the biggest names in MAGA.
Trump hosted his family and some of his closest allies, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, at the flashy black-tie event.
Instead of celebrating with his peers, the president’s youngest son, Barron, 19, was pictured sitting alongside his 79-year-old father and first lady Melania, 55, who dazzled in a shimmery silver gown.
Trump’s older sons, Donald Trump Jr., who turned 48 on New Year’s Eve, and Eric, were also pictured at the event.
U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, and Brett Ratner, the disgraced Hollywood director behind the upcoming Melania documentary, were also in attendance.
Video from the event shows Trump’s immigration czar Stephen Miller grooving as Vanilla Ice performed “Ice Ice Baby” at the bash.
The footage, taken by Miller’s wife, Katie, and shared to X, shows Miller looking uncomfortable as he mouths along the lyrics. The video then turns to Noem, who puts on a showier performance, dancing for the camera.
Also in attendance was Trump antisemitism task force chief Leo Terrell and conservative radio host Howie Carr, who shared a photo from the party on X, writing, “where the champagne is cold, the liberals are warm… and still mad.”
Other video clips shared on X showed Netanyahu, who held official meetings with Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Monday before attending the lavish party.
“I just love how Trump is trolling the woke Reich tonight,” far-right activist Laura Loomer wrote on X.
“I feel like this is his way of saying F you to the Neo Nazis,” Loomer continued, adding, “I’m so glad he brought @netanyahu as his special guest tonight for NYE. One day before Mamdani is sworn in on his dirty Quran after threatening to arrest Netanyahu.”
The lavish night also featured a charity auction, during which Christian worship artist Vanessa Horabuena speed-painted a portrait of Jesus, which sold for $2.75 million.
The proceeds from the paints will be donated to St. Jude’s Hospital and the local sheriff’s office, Trump said.
Before the auction, Trump had welcomed revellers by attacking the Democratic leadership in Minnesota over allegations of widespread fraud, bragging about the success of his reciprocal tariffs program, and saying his New Year’s resolution was for “world peace.”
However, that goal seemed far from the president’s priorities as he ignored questions about ongoing U.S. aggressions in Venezuela and his latest negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about ending Russia’s invasion of his country, according to The Palm Beach Post.
Leading up to the bash, Trump addressed a range of contentious subjects on his Truth Social platform, including a supposed mass exodus of citizens from California and Colorado, “Fat Cat Insurance Companies,” border security, George Clooney receiving French citizenship, and his plan to withdraw National Guard troops from Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland.
“We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again – Only a question of time!” he gave an ominous warning to residents of those cities.
