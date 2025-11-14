Trump finally addresses bombshell Epstein emails after dodging press
- President Donald Trump has spoken out about bombshell emails from Jeffrey Epstein that were released this week, which claimed Trump "knew about the girls" and spent "hours" with a victim.
- In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Democrats of pushing an "Epstein Hoax" to distract from their policies and criticized "weak Republicans" for engaging with the issue.
- He said Epstein was “a Democrat's problem,” writing, “don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!”
- The emails also contained unflattering descriptions of Trump by Epstein, who called him “borderline insane” and compared him to a Mafia boss who’d been granted “great dangerous power” as the nation’s chief executive.
- Trump's response comes as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on the "Epstein Files Transparency Act," which aims to force the Department of Justice to release case files related to the sex offender.