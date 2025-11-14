Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump finally addresses bombshell Epstein emails after dodging press

Megyn Kelly claims someone close to Epstein case believes Jeffrey Epstein was 'not a pedophile'
  • President Donald Trump has spoken out about bombshell emails from Jeffrey Epstein that were released this week, which claimed Trump "knew about the girls" and spent "hours" with a victim.
  • In a Truth Social post, Trump accused Democrats of pushing an "Epstein Hoax" to distract from their policies and criticized "weak Republicans" for engaging with the issue.
  • He said Epstein was “a Democrat's problem,” writing, “don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run!”
  • The emails also contained unflattering descriptions of Trump by Epstein, who called him “borderline insane” and compared him to a Mafia boss who’d been granted “great dangerous power” as the nation’s chief executive.
  • Trump's response comes as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on the "Epstein Files Transparency Act," which aims to force the Department of Justice to release case files related to the sex offender.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in