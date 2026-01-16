Popular beer brings back legendary campaign after 10 years
- Dos Equis is reviving its iconic Most Interesting Man in the World marketing campaign, featuring actor Jonathan Goldsmith, after a nearly 10-year hiatus.
- The decision to bring back the character was largely driven by customer feedback, with 83 percent of those who saw the original campaign expressing a desire for his return.
- Heineken USA's CMO stated the campaign aims to re-engage existing fans and inspire a new generation to be adventurous and “stay thirsty.”
- The new commercial for the renewed campaign is scheduled to premiere during the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night.
- The original campaign ran from 2006 to 2016, and its return comes as Dos Equis ranks as the 10th most popular beer brand in the United States.