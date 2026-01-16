He’s back! Dos Equis revives its ‘The Most Interesting Man in the World’ campaign
Some 83 percent of people who saw Dos Equis’ original Most Interesting Man in the World ad campaign wanted it to return
The Most Interesting Man in the World has accomplished yet another mythical feat: He has risen from the dead.
The tanned, salt-and-pepper-bearded spokesperson for Mexican beer brand Dos Equis, whose real name is Jonathan Goldsmith, is returning to the brand’s marketing campaign after a nearly 10-year hiatus.
The decision was influenced, in part, by input from customers who saw the original campaign, and 83 percent of whom said they wanted the character, whose iconic tagline is “Stay thirsty, my friends,” to return.
"While this campaign has been off the air for nearly a decade, the love for The Most Interesting Man in the World never faded,” said Alison Payne, CMO of parent company Heineken USA, in a statement. “That's why we're relaunching the 'Stay Thirsty' campaign to drive excitement among fans and inspire a new generation to be bold, be curious, and stay thirsty for new adventures.”
The renewed campaign’s new commercial will first air Monday night during the College Football Playoff national championship game.
Running from 2006 to 2016, Dos Equis’ original campaign presented the Most Interesting Man in the World as a rugged and fearless individual who has seen countless adventures in many corners of the world.
His commercials featured him releasing a massive bear from a bear trap by hand, gallivanting with beautiful women, climbing perilous rock faces and running with bulls in what was likely the narrow, careening streets of Pamplona, Spain.
The new campaign’s debut ad shows scenes from the character’s life - skiing, practicing sword skills with samurais and plummeting to earth in a space capsule - before providing an unexpected explanation for his disappearance for the past 10 years.
The renewed marketing effort comes as Dos Equis’ popularity placed 10th in the United States at the end of 2025, according to a YouGov poll that bases popularity on the percentage of people who have a favorable opinion of a beer brand. It’s the second most popular brand in the U.S. in Heineken’s portfolio behind the brand’s flagship brew, Heineken, according to the YouGov poll.
Earlier this week, parent company Heineken announced that chief executive, Dolf van den Brink, was stepping down amid falling beer sales. The company said it anticipated its sales to be down as consumers dealt with higher prices.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks