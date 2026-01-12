Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heineken’s chief executive, Dolf van den Brink, is stepping down from the Dutch brewing giant amid ongoing struggles with declining consumer demand and inflationary pressures.

His departure, after nearly six years at the helm of the company which also owns Amstel and Birra Moretti, is set for the end of May. The brewer stated that Mr Van den Brink and the chairman "concluded, in consultation with the Supervisory Board, that this is the right time to hand over his responsibilities".

He will remain with the company in an advisory capacity for approximately eight months to support his successor.

The departure comes amid a weak backdrop for the firm, with softer demand for beer and tougher global economic conditions hitting sales in recent months.

In October, the group warned over profits as a result.

Heineken said sales volumes for 2025 were likely to be down on the previous year as shoppers also swallowed price inflation.

Nevertheless, the group saw some brighter performances in the UK, amid strong demand for its Cruzcampo lager and Irish stout brand Murphy’s.

open image in gallery Heineken’s Murphy’s Stout benefited from being sold in more pubs and bars in recent months (David Parry Media Assignments/PA) ( PA Archive )

Mr Van den Brink said: “After six years as chief executive and more than 28 years at Heineken, I believe this is the right moment to transition leadership as the company prepares for the next phase of the EverGreen strategy.

“The past years have been marked by significant change as Heineken progressed through its transformation and has now reached a stage where a transition in leadership will best serve the company in further executing its long-term ambitions.

“Over the coming months, I remain fully focused on disciplined execution of our strategy and to ensure a smooth transition.”

Peter Wennink, chair of the group’s supervisory board, said: “The supervisory board is grateful to Dolf for his leadership and long-standing commitment to Heineken, including guiding the company through a demanding period of transformation, delivering on EverGreen 2025 strategy while navigating a challenging external environment.”