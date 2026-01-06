Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Congressman Doug LaMalfa mourned after sudden death at age 65

The lawmaker’s death further reduces an already slim Republican majority in the House
The lawmaker’s death further reduces an already slim Republican majority in the House (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa has died at the age of 65.
  • The lawmaker represented California’s First Congressional District for years and chaired the Congressional Western Caucus. His death was confirmed by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer.
  • “Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa,” Emmer wrote. “Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children.”
  • A cause of death wasn’t immediately made public and lawmakers told Politico they were not aware he had any health issues.
  • LaMalfa’s death brings House Republicans' majority down to 218 to 213.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in