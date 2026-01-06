Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

California GOP rep Doug LaMalfa dies unexpectedly at age 65

Golden State Republican’s death reduces already minuscule House GOP majority

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., is seen on Capitol Hill on November 30, 2012.
Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., is seen on Capitol Hill on November 30, 2012. (Reuters/Gary Cameron)

California Representative Doug LaMalfa has died unexpectedly at age 65, reducing the House Republican majority to just two votes and putting House Speaker Mike Johnson’s hold on power in an even more tenuous state.

LaMalfa’s death after more than a decade representing the state’s First Congressional District was announced by the House Republican Conference on X in a post which called him “a lifelong resident of Northern California and a fourth-generation rice farmer” who “pent more than two decades in public service.”

LaMalfa’s death reduces Republicans’ majority down from 219 to 218, the exact number needed to reach a majority in the House of Representatives. Marjorie Taylor Greene formally resigned from Congress on Monday.

Democrats have 213 seats in the House after Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey won the governorship and Sylvester Turner of Texas died in March of last year. Texas will hold its special election runoff to replace Turner at the end of the month.

