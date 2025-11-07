Dr Oz offers advice on how to help someone who faints following Oval Office incident
- A drug executive collapsed in the Oval Office during a White House meeting where Donald Trump announced a deal to make weight-loss medications more affordable.
- Dr Oz, who intervened to prevent the man from hitting his head, later confirmed the executive is “much better.”
- Oz also offered advice on how to assist someone who is fainting: “Even if you don't know them, guide them to the floor gently.”
- Donald Trump later addressed the incident while speaking with reporters and insisted that the man was “fine.”
- Under Trump’s new agreement, oral drugs will be priced at $149 per month and injectable GLP−1s at $245 per month.