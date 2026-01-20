Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

RAC study finds ‘frightening’ impact of faded road markings

One in six drivers have experienced a near-miss crash due to poor road markings
One in six drivers have experienced a near-miss crash due to poor road markings (Pawel Pajor - stock.adobe.com)
  • A recent survey revealed that one in six (16 per cent) drivers have experienced a near-miss due to faded road markings.
  • The RAC, which commissioned the poll, described the findings as "frightening" and urged government intervention.
  • The majority of respondents (72 per cent) believe the issue of disappearing road markings has deteriorated over the past five years.
  • Faded markings have led to drivers guessing lane positions (63 per cent), ending up in the wrong lane (38 per cent), and overshooting junctions (13 per cent).
  • The RAC's head of policy, Simon Williams, called on the government to collaborate with councils to address and rectify this significant road safety concern.
