The road issue causing ‘frightening’ number of drivers to be involved in near-misses
RAC has now urged the government to work with councils to "rectify this situation"
One in six (16 per cent) drivers have reported experiencing a near-miss with another vehicle due to faded road markings, according to a new survey.
The RAC, which commissioned the poll, described the result as "frightening" and urged the government to work with councils to "rectify this situation".
The survey of 1,693 drivers revealed that the issue is perceived to be worsening, with 72 per cent of respondents stating that the problem of disappearing road markings has deteriorated in the previous five years.
The consequences for motorists are varied and concerning.
Three out of five (63 per cent) said faded markings have forced them to guess lane positions, while 38 per cent reported ending up in the wrong lane.
A further 13 per cent admitted to overshooting a junction because they could not see the necessary indicators on the road.
Road markings encompass vital elements such as lines separating traffic lanes, directional arrows, stop lines at junctions, and speed limit signs painted directly onto the carriageway.
RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “It’s frightening to think almost one in five drivers have had a near-miss as a result of faded road markings and more than one in 10 have overshot a junction.
“Leaving these most vital markings to just wear away makes no sense whatsoever.
“While there’s clearly a cost to maintaining them, the cost of letting them disappear doesn’t bear thinking about.
“While the government has just published the country’s first road safety strategy in more than a decade, this is one key area that shouldn’t be forgotten.
“We urge them to work with councils to rectify this situation.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks