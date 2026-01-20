The road issue causing ‘frightening’ number of drivers to be involved in near-misses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One in six (16 per cent) drivers have reported experiencing a near-miss with another vehicle due to faded road markings, according to a new survey.

The RAC, which commissioned the poll, described the result as "frightening" and urged the government to work with councils to "rectify this situation".

The survey of 1,693 drivers revealed that the issue is perceived to be worsening, with 72 per cent of respondents stating that the problem of disappearing road markings has deteriorated in the previous five years.

The consequences for motorists are varied and concerning.

Three out of five (63 per cent) said faded markings have forced them to guess lane positions, while 38 per cent reported ending up in the wrong lane.

A further 13 per cent admitted to overshooting a junction because they could not see the necessary indicators on the road.

Road markings encompass vital elements such as lines separating traffic lanes, directional arrows, stop lines at junctions, and speed limit signs painted directly onto the carriageway.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “It’s frightening to think almost one in five drivers have had a near-miss as a result of faded road markings and more than one in 10 have overshot a junction.

“Leaving these most vital markings to just wear away makes no sense whatsoever.

“While there’s clearly a cost to maintaining them, the cost of letting them disappear doesn’t bear thinking about.

“While the government has just published the country’s first road safety strategy in more than a decade, this is one key area that shouldn’t be forgotten.

“We urge them to work with councils to rectify this situation.”