Warning issued to drivers over illegal habit

Shocking advert shows the dangers of texting while driving
  • A new survey by IAM RoadSmart reveals that over two in five young drivers (aged 17-24) in the UK illegally read or send messages on their phones while driving.
  • The poll of 2,025 UK motorists found 43 per cent of young drivers admitted to this behaviour in the past year, significantly higher than older age groups.
  • One in six young drivers confessed to instant messaging behind the wheel during at least half of their journeys, with over a third using handheld phones for photos or videos.
  • Penalties for illegal phone use, doubled in March 2017 to a £200 fine and six penalty points, can lead to total costs of up to £12,000 for offenders.
  • IAM RoadSmart director Nicholas Lyes highlighted the "troubling" trend, noting 154 people were killed or seriously injured in 2024 due to mobile phone use as a contributory factor, and suggested increasing fines further.
