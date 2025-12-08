Warning issued to drivers over illegal habit
- A new survey by IAM RoadSmart reveals that over two in five young drivers (aged 17-24) in the UK illegally read or send messages on their phones while driving.
- The poll of 2,025 UK motorists found 43 per cent of young drivers admitted to this behaviour in the past year, significantly higher than older age groups.
- One in six young drivers confessed to instant messaging behind the wheel during at least half of their journeys, with over a third using handheld phones for photos or videos.
- Penalties for illegal phone use, doubled in March 2017 to a £200 fine and six penalty points, can lead to total costs of up to £12,000 for offenders.
- IAM RoadSmart director Nicholas Lyes highlighted the "troubling" trend, noting 154 people were killed or seriously injured in 2024 due to mobile phone use as a contributory factor, and suggested increasing fines further.