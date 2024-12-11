More than half of young drivers admit to illegal phone use – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than half of young drivers admit to illegal phone use while behind the wheel, a new survey has indicated.

Some 55% of motorists aged under 25 said they have made and received voice calls without hands-free technology while driving, according to the poll commissioned by the RAC.

That is compared with 27% for drivers of all ages.

The figure for young drivers is up from 49% last year and 52% in 2016 when the RAC began including the question in its annual report on motoring.

The research suggests there is widespread illegal phone use among young drivers beyond simply making and receiving calls.

More than two out of five (43%) young drivers admitted to listening to a voice note without a hands-free kit, 40% said they have made or received a video call, 30% said they have used a phone to take a photo or record a video, and 12% said they have played a game on a mobile.

More than three-quarters (77%) of drivers polled said they would like to see the widespread introduction of cameras designed to detect illegal phone use at the wheel.

Last year Devon and Cornwall Police trialled the UK’s first free-standing AI camera to spot traffic offences, which caught nearly 300 drivers in just three days.

Department for Transport figures show 23 people were killed in crashes on Britain’s roads last year in which a driver using a mobile phone was a contributory factor.

The punishment for illegally using a mobile phone behind the wheel was toughened in 2017.

Those caught face six penalty points and a £200 fine.

Drivers who accumulate 12 or more points within three years are usually handed a six-month ban, although those who receive six or more points within the first two years of passing the test are also disqualified.

Virtually all hand-held use of mobile phones on Britain’s roads is banned.

A loophole allowing drivers to escape punishment for hand-held phone use if they were taking a photograph or playing a game was closed by new legislation in March 2022.

Anyone who uses a mobile phone at the wheel in any way is not just risking their own lives, but those of their passengers and all other road users Rod Dennis, RAC road safety spokesman

RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said: “It’s extremely concerning that despite now having a ‘zero tolerance’ handheld phone law in place, an increasing number of young drivers appear to be using their phones to call, text, voice note or even video chat while operating a vehicle.

“We suspect a major reason for this is drivers not believing they are likely to be caught.

“But, hopefully, growing use of AI cameras which allow police to detect drivers breaking the law will get the message across that offenders will be caught.

“Anyone who uses a mobile phone at the wheel in any way is not just risking their own lives, but those of their passengers and all other road users.

“The only screentime drivers should have in the car is looking through the windscreen as they focus on the road.”

Nicholas Lyes, policy and standards director at road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, said: “Using a handheld mobile phone behind the wheel is dangerous and unlawful, and could cost you or someone else their life.

“Even a momentary distraction can be disastrous and it is deeply concerning to see that an increasing number of young people are using their phones while driving.

“Almost one in five drivers killed on our roads are aged 17-24, so action needs to be taken, not just by the police, but by drivers themselves who hold a great deal of responsibility behind the wheel.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Using a phone while driving is a serious distraction that risks the lives of drivers and other road users.

“While enforcement is a matter for the police, there are tough laws in place to clamp down on phone use behind the wheel, and the Government is committed to reducing the numbers of those killed and injured on our roads.”

– The survey of 2,691 UK drivers was conducted by research company Online95 between March 23 and April 15.