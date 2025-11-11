Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK’s unprecedented move in response to US strikes on ‘drug boats’

US military kills six people in strikes on alleged drug boats, says Hegseth
  • The United Kingdom has reportedly paused some intelligence sharing with the United States over lethal strikes against suspected drug-carrying vessels in the Caribbean.
  • At least 76 people have been killed after the US administration directed strikes against vessels it claims are operated by “narcoterrorists.”
  • International consensus, including independent experts hired by the UN Human Rights Council, deems the strikes illegal under international law and amounting to extrajudicial executions.
  • CNN reported Tuesday that the UK took the unprecedented step of pausing some intelligence sharing over fears of being implicated in the strikes, which have been blasted as illegal.
  • Canada has also made it clear to the US that it does not want its intelligence used to help target boats for deadly strikes, according to the outlet.
