UK stops sharing some intel with US over Trump’s ‘drug boat’ strikes in Caribbean: report
Chaos continues off the coast of Venezuela as U.S. administration refuses to name suspects killed in attacks
The United Kingdom has taken the unprecedented step of pausing some intelligence sharing with the United States over fears of being implicated in illegal strikes against vessels accused of ferrying drugs in the Caribbean.
CNN reported on Tuesday that the intelligence pause began over a month ago, with British officials reportedly agreeing with the international consensus that the strikes are illegal. In a move that has blurred the lines between law enforcement and military action, the Trump administration has directed lethal strikes against numerous vessels it claims are being operated by drug smugglers designated “narcoterrorists” by the U.S. government in recent months.
Dozens have died in the strikes, with their identities not made public by the White House or Pentagon. An Associated Press investigation, piecing together evidence from the ground in Venezuela, identified some of those killed in the strikes and confirmed some of their involvement in small-scale local operations for drug cartels, typically on a temporary basis.
The news outlet separately reported that Canadian officials have “made clear to the US that it does not want its intelligence being used to help target boats for deadly strikes”.
A total of 76 people have been confirmed killed by the U.S. government in the strikes, which the White House’s critics say amount to extrajudicial killings. Those targeted are not afforded trials or any form of due process. The U.S. government has also designated top officials in Venezuela’s government as the alleged leaders of “Cartel de los Soles”, a group it claims is involved in the drug trade.
This is a breaking news report, more to follow...
