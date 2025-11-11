Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United Kingdom has taken the unprecedented step of pausing some intelligence sharing with the United States over fears of being implicated in illegal strikes against vessels accused of ferrying drugs in the Caribbean.

CNN reported on Tuesday that the intelligence pause began over a month ago, with British officials reportedly agreeing with the international consensus that the strikes are illegal. In a move that has blurred the lines between law enforcement and military action, the Trump administration has directed lethal strikes against numerous vessels it claims are being operated by drug smugglers designated “narcoterrorists” by the U.S. government in recent months.

Dozens have died in the strikes, with their identities not made public by the White House or Pentagon. An Associated Press investigation, piecing together evidence from the ground in Venezuela, identified some of those killed in the strikes and confirmed some of their involvement in small-scale local operations for drug cartels, typically on a temporary basis.

The news outlet separately reported that Canadian officials have “made clear to the US that it does not want its intelligence being used to help target boats for deadly strikes”.

A total of 76 people have been confirmed killed by the U.S. government in the strikes, which the White House’s critics say amount to extrajudicial killings. Those targeted are not afforded trials or any form of due process. The U.S. government has also designated top officials in Venezuela’s government as the alleged leaders of “Cartel de los Soles”, a group it claims is involved in the drug trade.

UK officials reportedly paused intelligence sharing with the U.S. pertaining to narcotics smuggling in the Caribbean in October ( PA Wire )

This is a breaking news report, more to follow...