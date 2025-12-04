New footage shows racoon who broke into liquor store then passed out after ‘drinking everything’
- A raccoon caused a disturbance in a Virginia liquor store after falling through the ceiling.
- Workers in Ashland discovered smashed bottles and puddles of alcohol upon arriving for their shift on Saturday, 29 November.
- The animal was found passed out on the bathroom floor, having reportedly "drunk everything" in sight.
- Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter confirmed the raccoon was intoxicated but had since sobered up.
- The raccoon, which suffered no injuries beyond a potential hangover, was subsequently released back into the wild.