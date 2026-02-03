Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The special-effects Dubai billboard that has left viewers baffled

Video Player Placeholder
Dubai CGI billboard ad appears to show car driving into traffic as viewers left baffled
  • A CGI advert for Nissan Middle East's Patrol model in Dubai has gone viral due to its mind-bending photorealism.
  • The campaign features a 3D highway billboard from which the Nissan Patrol appears to drive out, with sand pouring onto the road.
  • The advert was designed to look as if it was filmed from the perspective of a driver on the road.
  • Despite being computer-generated, its realistic appearance has left internet viewers baffled and confused.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in