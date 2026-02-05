One dead and three injured after bus crashes into pedestrians in Dublin
- One person has died and three others were taken to hospital after a bus crashed into pedestrians in Dublin city centre on Thursday.
- The incident occurred shortly after 12.30pm at the junction of Talbot Street and Marlborough Street.
- A double-decker Bus Eireann vehicle was involved, which the company confirmed was not in service at the time.
- Emergency services, including Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service, responded with over 20 firefighter/paramedics and multiple vehicles.
- Luas Green Line services were suspended between Parnell Street and St Stephen’s Green, and the public was advised to avoid the affected area.
