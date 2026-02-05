Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

One dead and three injured after bus crashes into pedestrians in Dublin

The scene on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre after a number of pedestrians were hit by a double-decker bus
The scene on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre after a number of pedestrians were hit by a double-decker bus (Brian Lawless/PA)
  • One person has died and three others were taken to hospital after a bus crashed into pedestrians in Dublin city centre on Thursday.
  • The incident occurred shortly after 12.30pm at the junction of Talbot Street and Marlborough Street.
  • A double-decker Bus Eireann vehicle was involved, which the company confirmed was not in service at the time.
  • Emergency services, including Dublin Fire Brigade and the National Ambulance Service, responded with over 20 firefighter/paramedics and multiple vehicles.
  • Luas Green Line services were suspended between Parnell Street and St Stephen’s Green, and the public was advised to avoid the affected area.
