Person dead after bus crash in Dublin city centre
Bus services are suspended due to the incident
One person has died and three others have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into pedestrians in Dublin’s city centre.
The crash, at the junction of Talbot Street and Marlborough Street, was reported shortly after 12.30pm on Thursday.
Photos from the scene showed a double-decker Bus Eireann vehicle surrounded by emergency services and Gardai.
Luas Green Line services are suspended between Parnell Street and St Stephen’s Green due to the incident.
Ireland’s justice minister Jim O’Callaghan told the Dail parliament that a person has died.
This is a breaking news story. More to come...
