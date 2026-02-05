Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Person dead after bus crash in Dublin city centre

Bus services are suspended due to the incident

(Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

One person has died and three others have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into pedestrians in Dublin’s city centre.

The crash, at the junction of Talbot Street and Marlborough Street, was reported shortly after 12.30pm on Thursday.

Photos from the scene showed a double-decker Bus Eireann vehicle surrounded by emergency services and Gardai.

Luas Green Line services are suspended between Parnell Street and St Stephen’s Green due to the incident.

Ireland’s justice minister Jim O’Callaghan told the Dail parliament that a person has died.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in