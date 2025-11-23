Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Car owners forced to put chicken wire around cars after fox attacks on wires

Residents of a south Dublin estate are wrapping their cars in chicken wire after unexplained damage to cars RTE GRAB https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2025/1121/1545207-fox-cars-dublin/
Residents of a south Dublin estate are wrapping their cars in chicken wire after unexplained damage to cars RTE GRAB https://www.rte.ie/news/ireland/2025/1121/1545207-fox-cars-dublin/ (RTE)
  • Around 40 electric vehicles in a Dublin neighbourhood have been damaged, with repair costs estimated at tens of thousands of euros.
  • Wildlife, including foxes and rodents, are suspected of causing the extensive damage by chewing through car wires and components.
  • Experts suggest animals are attracted to the heat from the cars and new organic materials used in modern vehicle parts.
  • Residents in the Stillorgan housing estate have resorted to wrapping their cars in chicken wire and fencing to protect them.
  • Biodiversity experts recommend using chew-proof sleeve covers for cables and tubes as a preventative measure against wildlife damage.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in