Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Foxes blamed after more than 40 cars have brakes damaged in night-time attacks

Foxes or other wildlife could be causing thousands of pounds worth of damage to dozens of electric cars

Rebecca Thomas
Sunday 23 November 2025 17:23 GMT
Comments
The mystery of dozens of damage cars in a Dublin neighbourhood may have been solved (file photo)
The mystery of dozens of damage cars in a Dublin neighbourhood may have been solved (file photo) (PA Archive)

Foxes could be to blame after dozens of cars in a Dublin neighbourhood were damaged.

Around 40 electric vehicles in the south of the city have been left damaged with bills totalling tens of thousands of euros, according to Irish national news broadcaster RTE.

Wildlife experts speaking to the broadcaster have suggested wildlife such as foxes may be the cause.

The damage is proving so costly that some residents have surrounded their cars with chicken wire to protect them.

The problems began in August when a resident of the Stillorgan housing estate, Garret O'Connor, found he was unable to start his car in the morning.

“I turned on my ignition and got warning lights and sensor lights,” he told RTE. “I brought my car to the mechanic, and he said these wires underneath your car have been severed.

"And it transpired that various other neighbours had had the same problem, my next-door neighbour and beyond. To begin with, I suspected vandalism.”

It later transpired that up to 40 cars locally have been damaged, costing an estimated €40,000.

To help prevent damage, the South Dublin residents have resorted to wrapping their cars in chicken wire and fencing.

Biodiversity Officer at Trinity College Dublin, Collie Ennis, told RTE: “Foxes and rodents, maybe pine martins. They are attracted to the heat. They're attracted to anything they can chew, like your dog chews your couch chair in your home.”

"There are new parts in cars that are made up of organic materials that are even more attractive to the likes of rodents who will actually make a meal out of them, especially in newer cars.

"The way to kind of defend your car against this is to invest in some sleeve covers, some chew-proof sleeve covers for all those cables, all those tubes, and that will prevent the animals from having a nibble on your brand new motor.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in