Duchess of Kent’s funeral to feature military piper and requiem mass

The Duchess of Kent's coffin will be transported from Kensington Palace to Westminster Cathedral on Monday, the eve of her funeral.
A military piper from The Royal Dragoon Guards will lead the procession, with regiment personnel acting as the bearer party.
A requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service, is scheduled for Tuesday and will be attended by the King, Queen, and other senior royals.
This event will be the first Catholic funeral service for a member of the royal family in modern British history.
Duchess Katharine, who passed away peacefully on 4 September aged 92, was the first royal family member in over 300 years to convert to Catholicism in 1994.
