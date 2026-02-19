Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dual citizens could still be able travel to UK with expired British passport – here’s why

  • New Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) rules will become mandatory for most travellers entering the UK from 25 February 2026, excluding British and Irish citizens.
  • Dual citizens were previously advised they would need a valid British passport or a costly Certificate of Entitlement to enter the UK under the new regulations.
  • Ryanair has now stated that the UK government has advised that an expired British passport could be accepted for entry by dual citizens.
  • The Home Office confirmed that carriers can, at their discretion, accept an expired British passport as alternative documentation, though Border Force will still assess suitability upon arrival.
  • This potential change could cause significant reaction among dual citizens abroad who have been preparing to comply with the stricter previous guidance.
