Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Days before tough new immigration rules are due to be imposed on dual citizens, Ryanair has said an expired British passport could suffice for entry to the UK.

From 25 February 2026, the electronic travel authorisation (ETA) will be mandatory for all travellers arriving in the United Kingdom except for British and Irish citizens.

UK citizens are not allowed to apply for an ETA. Until now the government has insisted that only a valid British passport or a “Certificate of Entitlement” costing £589 will allow a dual citizen to be admitted.

Airlines and ferry companies are expected to enforce the new rules, and stand to be fined if they allow anyone to travel to the UK without proper documentation.

But Europe’s biggest budget airline, Ryanair, has told The Independent: “The UK government have advised that documents that can be accepted are: a valid or expired British passport and a Certificate of Entitlement to the right of abode.”

The carrier made it clear that the government had made the change. A Home Office spokesperson told The Independent: “At their own discretion, carriers can accept an expired British passport as alternative documentation.

“In line with current practice, on arrival at the UK border, Border Force will still assess a person’s suitability to enter the UK and conduct additional checks if required.”

The Independent has asked for urgent confirmation that an airline which allows someone to travel to the UK on an expired British passport will not be penalised.

If it proves to be the case that an expired British passport is acceptable, the revelation is likely to cause fury among dual citizens resident abroad who have been scrabbling to comply with the new rules by obtaining UK passports or relinquishing British citizenship.

The presumption was that people could be denied boarding a flight to the UK if they were British by birth or descent but did not have a valid passport or Certificate of Entitlement.

In July 2025, the Home Office minister Lord Hanson of Fleet told parliament: “There is no single specific legal requirement that a British citizen must travel on a British passport.

“However, primary legislation is clear that evidence of right of abode in the UK can only be demonstrated at the UK border through the production of either a British passport or other passport endorsed with a certificate of entitlement to the right of above.”

Read more: These are the rules dual citizens need to know