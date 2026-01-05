Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Duke of Marlborough pleads not guilty to intentional strangulation charges

The Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill
The Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill (PA)
  • The Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill, pleaded not guilty to three charges of intentional strangulation against his estranged wife, Edla Marlborough.
  • He appeared before High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court for a plea hearing on Monday.
  • The alleged offences are said to have occurred between November 2022 and May 2024 in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.
  • Spencer-Churchill is the 12th Duke of Marlborough and a relative of Sir Winston Churchill and Diana, Princess of Wales.
  • His ancestral family home is Blenheim Palace, though he does not own or manage the estate, which is run by an independent foundation.
