Duke of Marlborough pleads not guilty to intentional strangulation charges
- The Duke of Marlborough, Charles James Spencer-Churchill, pleaded not guilty to three charges of intentional strangulation against his estranged wife, Edla Marlborough.
- He appeared before High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court for a plea hearing on Monday.
- The alleged offences are said to have occurred between November 2022 and May 2024 in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.
- Spencer-Churchill is the 12th Duke of Marlborough and a relative of Sir Winston Churchill and Diana, Princess of Wales.
- His ancestral family home is Blenheim Palace, though he does not own or manage the estate, which is run by an independent foundation.