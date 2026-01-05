Duke of Marlborough denies strangling estranged wife

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The Duke of Marlborough has denied strangling his estranged wife.

Charles James Spencer-Churchill, a relative of Sir Winston Churchill and Diana, Princess of Wales, appeared in court on Monday, charged with three intentional strangulation offences against Edla Marlborough between November 2022 and May 2024.

Court documents say the three charges of non-fatal intentional strangulation against his estranged wife are alleged to have taken place in Woodstock, Oxfordshire. He pleaded not guilty to all three offences.

He appeared before High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court for a plea hearing on Monday.

Spencer-Churchill, known to his family as Jamie, is the 12th Duke of Marlborough and a member of one of Britain’s most aristocratic families.

Related to wartime prime minister Sir Winston – a first cousin, three times removed – and also distantly to Diana through the Spencer line, Spencer-Churchill inherited his dukedom in 2014, following the death of his father, the 11th Duke of Marlborough.

Prior to this, the twice-married Spencer-Churchill was the Marquess of Blandford, and also known as Jamie Blandford.

The duke married his second wife, Welsh ceramicist Edla Griffiths, in 2002 but they separated in 2024.

His ancestral family home is the 300-year-old Blenheim Palace – Sir Winston’s birthplace – in Woodstock, but the duke does not own the 18th-century baroque palace and has no role in the running of the residence and vast estate.

Blenheim is owned and managed by the Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation.

A spokesperson for the foundation previously said: “Blenheim Palace Heritage Foundation is aware legal proceedings have been brought against the Duke of Marlborough.

“The foundation is unable to comment on the charges, which relate to the duke’s personal conduct and private life, and which are subject to live criminal proceedings.

“The foundation is not owned or managed by the Duke of Marlborough, but by independent entities run by boards of trustees.”