Partygoer rescued from river after night out drinking in Durham
- Police footage shows a dramatic river rescue in Durham earlier in February.
- A young man, separated from his friends on a night out, was tracked via Snapchat to the River Wear where he was clinging to a fallen tree branch.
- A second man also became trapped just above the water while attempting to pull his friend to safety.
- Police arrived and rescued both men from the slippery riverbank in pouring rain.
- One of the men was taken to hospital with hypothermia, leading Durham Constabulary to warn about the dangers of alcohol near rivers.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks