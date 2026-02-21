Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Partygoer rescued from river after night out drinking in Durham

Snapchat clue leads to dramatic river rescue after friends' night out
  • Police footage shows a dramatic river rescue in Durham earlier in February.
  • A young man, separated from his friends on a night out, was tracked via Snapchat to the River Wear where he was clinging to a fallen tree branch.
  • A second man also became trapped just above the water while attempting to pull his friend to safety.
  • Police arrived and rescued both men from the slippery riverbank in pouring rain.
  • One of the men was taken to hospital with hypothermia, leading Durham Constabulary to warn about the dangers of alcohol near rivers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in