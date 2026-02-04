Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Four million children ‘will still be living in poverty by 2029’

Sarah Pochin MP outlines Reform UK's child benefit policy
  • Government analysis forecasts that 4.2 million children will still be living in relative low income by 2029, representing just a 10 per cent reduction from the current 4.7 million.
  • Projections from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) indicate this figure for the final year of parliament.
  • The assessment takes into account Labour's decision to end the two-child benefit limit, which is expected to lift between 400,000 and 500,000 children out of poverty by 2026/27.
  • Despite this initial decrease, anti-poverty think tank Joseph Rowntree Foundation projections suggest child poverty will largely flatline after 2026/27.
  • While the government claims the cap removal and other measures will lift 550,000 children out of poverty, campaigners have criticised the lack of clear, ambitious targets for long-term reduction.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in