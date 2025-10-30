Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US city rattled by 5.4-magnitude earthquake

The earthquake was dubbed “moderate” in strength
The earthquake was dubbed “moderate” in strength (Getty Images)
  • A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Alaska on Thursday morning.
  • The tremor occurred just after 9:30 a.m. local time, approximately 110 miles south of Anchorage in a remote coastal area.
  • Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake was about 14 miles deep.
  • Residents in Anchorage, Alaska's most populous city, reported feeling shaking.
  • There were no initial reports of damage, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed no risk of a tsunami.
