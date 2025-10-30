Anchorage shaken after 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
Residents in Anchorage, Alaska’s most populous city, reported feeling shaking Thursday morning
A strong 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Alaska Thursday morning, prompting residents in the state’s most populous city, Anchorage, to report feeling shaking.
The earthquake was felt just after 9:30 a.m. local time and was centered in a remote coastal area about 110 miles south of Anchorage, Fox Weather reported.
Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was about 14 miles deep.
Despite reports of shaking felt, there were no initial reports of damage.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there was no risk of a tsunami forming.
This is a breaking news story...
