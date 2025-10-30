Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Anchorage shaken after 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska

Residents in Anchorage, Alaska’s most populous city, reported feeling shaking Thursday morning

Isabel Keane
in New York
Thursday 30 October 2025 19:01 GMT
A strong 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Alaska Thursday morning, prompting residents in the state’s most populous city, Anchorage, to report feeling shaking.

The earthquake was felt just after 9:30 a.m. local time and was centered in a remote coastal area about 110 miles south of Anchorage, Fox Weather reported.

Seismologists with the U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was about 14 miles deep.

Despite reports of shaking felt, there were no initial reports of damage.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said there was no risk of a tsunami forming.

This is a breaking news story...

