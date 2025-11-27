Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

U.S. state rocked by earthquake on Thanksgiving

The tremors were felt as far as Fairbanks, approximately 350 miles north of Anchorage
The tremors were felt as far as Fairbanks, approximately 350 miles north of Anchorage (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Susitna, Alaska, just after 8 a.m. local time on Thanksgiving morning.
  • The tremors were felt as far as Fairbanks, approximately 350 miles north of Anchorage, attributed to the earthquake's depth of 43 miles.
  • There were no immediate reports of significant damage, deaths, or a tsunami following the quake.
  • The U.S. Geological Survey predicts a 28 per cent chance of damaging aftershocks larger than magnitude 5 within the next week.
  • Alaska is one of the most seismically active regions globally, with this earthquake being the largest in south-central Alaska since a 6.1 magnitude quake in 2021.
