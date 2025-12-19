Lancashire village hit by second earthquake in two weeks
- A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck Silverdale, Lancashire, on Friday morning around 5am.
- Tremors were reported across the Morecambe Bay area, including Blackpool and Flookburgh, with residents describing a "quick, sharp shaking jolt" and "thunder noise".
- Some locals reported that radiators and pictures had been shaken by the seismic event.
- This earthquake follows a 3.3 magnitude tremor that occurred in the same area two weeks prior, both at shallow depths.
- The British Geological Survey notes that while the UK experiences 200-300 earthquakes annually, only 20-30 are typically strong enough to be felt and most cause little to no damage.