Lancashire shaken by earthquake which ‘made a thunder noise’
The British Geological Survey said the earthquake was 2.5 magnitude
Lancashire was shaken by a 2.5 magnitude earthquake on Friday morning.
The quake rattled the village of Silverdale at around 5am, with tremors reported as far away as Blackpool and Flookburgh.
The British Geological Survey said the quake was felt across the Morecambe Bay area, with residents describing “a quick, sharp shaking jolt” accompanied by “a thunder noise,” and others reporting that radiators and pictures had been shaken.
The quake comes two weeks after another 3.3 magnitude tremor in the same area.
That one happened just off the coast of Silverdale, at a depth of 1.86 miles. Today’s tremor was at a depth of 1.61 miles in the same area.
Locals close to the epicentre of the previous earthquake told the BGS it “felt like an underground explosion” and was “so powerful it shook the whole house”.
The BGS records between 200 and 300 earthquakes across the UK each year, but only 20 to 30 are typically strong enough for people to feel. Most tremors are so small they’re picked up only by monitoring equipment, and the vast majority cause little to no damage.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
