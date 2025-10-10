Which East Coast states will be affected by this weekend’s coastal storm?
- A powerful coastal storm is forecast to affect approximately 120 million Americans along the US East Coast from Friday night until early next week.
- The low-pressure system, forming off Florida's eastern coast, will bring heavy rainfall, strong winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour, dangerous rip currents, and widespread coastal flooding.
- Specific impacts include existing flooding in Florida, coastal flood warnings for South Carolina beaches, and projections of 2–4 inches of rain and up to four feet of flooding in North Carolina's Outer Banks.
- Further north, Virginia could experience winds up to 55 mph and isolated power outages, while Delaware faces a coastal flood watch with significant beach erosion possible.
- New Jersey and New York coastal areas are expected to receive three to five inches of rain, with a high wind watch issued for New York City.