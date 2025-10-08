Giant Easter Island statues were ‘walked’ to platforms, scientists say
- Archaeologists have confirmed that Easter Island's iconic Moai statues were "walked" to their platforms by the indigenous Rapa Nui people using ropes.
- A new study suggests the Rapa Nui moved the giant statues in a zig-zag motion along carefully designed roads.
- Researchers used high-resolution 3D models of the Moai, identifying design features like wide D-shaped bases and a forward lean, which facilitated this rocking movement.
- An experiment with a 4.35-ton replica Moai demonstrated the method's efficiency, with 18 people transporting it 100 metres in just 40 minutes.
- The discovery of concave, 4.5-metre-wide roads on the island further supports the theory, as these would have stabilised the statues during transport.