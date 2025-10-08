Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists have confirmed that Easter Island’s iconic Moai statues were “walked” to their platforms using rope by “remarkably few” of the island’s indigenous Rapa Nui people, solving a decades-long mystery.

A new study, published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, suggests that the Rapa Nui villagers used rope and “walked” the giant statues in a zig-zag motion along carefully designed roads.

“It shows that the Rapa Nui people were incredibly smart. They figured this out,” said study co-author Carl Lipo from Binghamton University.

“They're doing it the way that's consistent with the resources they have. So it really gives honour to those people, saying, look at what they were able to achieve, and we have a lot to learn from them in these principles,” Dr Lipo said.

The Moai statues are monolithic human figures carved by the Easter Island inhabitants between 1250 and 1500 AD.

Hundreds of these statues were carved from the main Moai quarry by the island’s natives and transported to stone platforms around the island’s perimeter.

Researchers had previously theorised that the large statues were “walked” from their quarry to ceremonial platforms using an upright, rocking motion, challenging another hypothesis that they were moved lying prone on wooden devices.

In the new study, scientists created high-resolution 3D models of the Moai statues and identified distinctive design features, including wide D-shaped bases and a forward lean, which would have made them more likely to be moved in a rocking, zig-zagging motion.

Researchers put the theory to the test by building a 4.35-ton replica Moai with the distinct “forward-lean” design.

The team could transport the Moai 100m in just 40 minutes with just 18 people – a marked improvement over previous vertical transport attempts.

open image in gallery Experiments confirm that the ancient people of Rapa Nui 'walked' the iconic moai statues ( Carl Lipo )

“Once you get it moving, it isn’t hard at all – people are pulling with one arm. It conserves energy, and it moves really quickly,” Dr Lipo said.

“What we saw experimentally actually works. And as it gets bigger, it still works. All the attributes that we see about moving gigantic ones only get more and more consistent the bigger and bigger they get, because it becomes the only way you could move it,” he said.

Roads of the Rapa Nui discovered on the island add credit to the theory.

These roads, measuring about 4.5 meters wide with a concave cross-section, seem ideal for stabilising the statues as they moved forward, scientists say.

open image in gallery Diagram illustrates 'walking' technique whereby moai were moved along prepared roads through alternating lateral rope pulls while maintaining a forward lean of 5–15° from vertical ( Carl Lipo )

“Every time they're moving a statue, it looks like they're making a road. The road is part of moving the statue,” Dr Lipo said.

“We actually see them overlapping each other, and many parallel versions of them. What they are probably doing is clearing a path, moving it, clearing another, clearing it further, and moving it right in certain sequences. So they're spending a lot of time on the road part,” he added.

No other existing theory currently explains how the Moai were moved, according to researchers.

“Find some evidence that shows it couldn't be walking. Because nothing we've seen anywhere disproves that,” Dr Lipo said. “In fact, everything we ever see and ever thought of keeps strengthening the argument.”