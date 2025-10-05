Mosque blaze to be treated by police as hate crime
- A fire at a mosque in Peacehaven, East Sussex, on Saturday night is being treated by police as a suspected arson attack and a hate crime.
- The blaze caused significant damage to the building's front entrance and a vehicle parked outside, though no one was injured in the incident.
- Sussex Police have launched a fast-moving investigation, appealing for witnesses and any relevant footage, and have increased patrols in the area and around other places of worship.
- Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna stated that Sussex Police have a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and are working with local leaders to support the Muslim community.
- The incident has been widely condemned by local politicians, including Labour MP Chris Ward and Lewes District Council leader Councillor Zoe Nicholson, who expressed solidarity with the affected community.