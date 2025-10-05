Police treating suspected arson attack on East Sussex mosque as hate crime

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are treating a fire that caused significant damage to a mosque in East Sussex as suspected arson attack and a hate crime.

The blaze, which broke out shortly before 10pm on Saturday at a mosque in Peacehaven, damaged the building’s front entrance and a vehicle parked outside. No one was injured in the incident, Sussex Police confirmed.

Images circulating online show a burnt-out car at the entrance to the building.

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation, and we are urging anyone with relevant information to report it to us.

“This includes anyone with CCTV, Ring doorbell, dashcam, and mobile phone footage in the area at the time.

“We understand the concerns this has caused within the community, and the impact that will be felt by the Muslim community as a result.”

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area and around other places of worship across East Sussex to provide reassurance.

“There is already an increased police presence at the scene and there are also additional patrols taking place to provide reassurance at other places of worship across the county,” Detective Bohanna said.

“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.”

The force is working with local leaders to support the affected community while forensic teams continue to examine the site. Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or captured footage near the mosque on Saturday evening to come forward.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The suspected arson attack has been condemned as “disgusting”.

Chris Ward, the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, said in a post on X: “Appalled by the disgusting arson attack on Peacehaven mosque last night.

That there were no injuries is purely by chance. I have spoken with Sussex Police this morning, and I’m very grateful to them and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for their response.

“This violence and hatred has no place in our peaceful, tolerant local community. We will root it out and we stand in solidarity with all affected.”

The leader of the local council, Lewes District, said she was “shocked and saddened” by the fire.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson added: “This is a deeply distressing incident that strikes at the heart of our community.

“On behalf of Lewes District Council, I want to express our unwavering support and solidarity with the Muslim community in Peacehaven and across our district. Be in no doubt, we stand shoulder to shoulder with you.”