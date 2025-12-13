Watch moment e-bike explodes in garden shed
- An e-bike left charging overnight exploded, causing a garden shed to burst into flames.
- The explosion was caused by the e-bike's lithium-ion battery.
- Footage of the incident, showing smoke rising from the shed, was shared by Nottinghamshire City Council.
- The local authority issued a warning about e-bike and e-scooter safety, particularly during the festive season.
- Nottinghamshire City Council urged both current owners and potential buyers to exercise caution with these devices.