Moment charging e-bike blows up garden shed

This is the moment an e–bike which had been left to charge overnight exploded and caused a garden shed to burst into flames.

Footage shared by Nottinghamshire City Council shows smoke rising from the shed following the dramatic explosion, which was caused when the bike’s lithium-ion battery blew up.

The local authority issued a warning during the festive season, urging those looking to buy an e-bike or e-scooter, as well as those who already have them, to exercise caution.

“We cannot emphasise enough that safety is priceless this festive season,” it said.