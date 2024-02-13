Watch: Man rescued from burning flat after e-bike catches fire

A man has been pulled from a burning flat after an e-bike caught fire.

The man can be seen being pulled from the window of a third-floor flat by firefighters in east London, following the blaze.

London Fire Brigade has released dramatic footage of the rescue, which took place in the early hours of Wednesday 7 February.

The fire is believed to have been caused by the failure of a lithium battery in an e-bike which was being stored on an escape route (hallway).

London Fire Brigade is now asking e-bike users to check their batteries following the fire.