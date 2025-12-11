The UK airport hoping to offer US ‘preclearance’ soon
- Edinburgh Airport's chief executive, Gordon Dewar, is pushing for US border “preclearance” to allow transatlantic passengers to complete US arrival formalities in Scotland.
- This system, similar to those in Dublin, enables passengers to arrive in the US as domestic travellers, avoiding lengthy immigration queues and baggage reclaim.
- Mr Dewar said that preclearance would be "incredibly powerful" for Edinburgh, potentially doubling its American routes and enhancing customer experience.
- The proposal requires agreement between the Scottish and US governments, with Scotland's First Minister John Swinney having discussed it with Mr Trump, who reportedly showed enthusiasm.
- Implementing preclearance would necessitate significant construction at the airport, including dedicated facilities for US Customs and Border Protection.