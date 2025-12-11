This UK airport could be first to offer fast track to America with ‘preclearance’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Better to America: that is the aim of the Edinburgh airport chief executive Gordon Dewar. Allowing transatlantic airline passengers to clear US arrival formalities while still in the UK “would be incredibly powerful” for the Scottish hub, he said.

Mr Dewar is seeking agreement for the Scottish capital to be the first airport in the UK offering “preclearance” of the American border process.

The system, already in place at airports in Ireland, Canada and elsewhere, involves US Customs and Border Protection officers assessing passengers before they board flights to America. Assuming the traveller passes the checks, they are effectively on US territory.

On touchdown at the destination airport, passengers are treated as domestic arrivals – swerving queues for immigration that can take two hours or more.

Travellers with a connecting flight need not collect their luggage, as bags are checked through to the final destination. Anyone who is refused admission does not need to be flown back to their starting point.

“It's a phenomenal service,” Mr Dewar told The Independent. “Anybody who's used the Dublin service knows the advantages. Not only do you have certainty of timing because you arrive as a domestic passenger, but your connection times are better because they know you'll get through.

“You don't have to recover your baggage and put it through customs in the American airport before reloading it. There are so many advantages.

“This is hugely popular with customers, and I suspect Dublin has twice as many American routes as it would have without preclearance. That’s exactly why we think it would be incredibly powerful for Edinburgh, and we are pursuing it.”

The system requires governmental approval – which the Edinburgh airport boss believes could be made easier because of President Trump’s “enthusiasm for Scotland.”

Scotland’s first minister, John Swinney, raised the subject when meeting Mr Trump on visit to Aberdeenshire in July.

“The first minister asked him whether that might be possible,” said Mr Dewar. “He was very enthusiastic – his enthusiasm for Scotland, Scottish blood and his golf courses always helps.

“We're hopeful that kick-started the conversation again. If the two governments can find that common ground, and can sit in a room and sign the agreement, we’ll be starting the build the next day.”

Were Edinburgh to get the go-ahead, preclearance would involve significant construction. The project could not be complete in time for the World Cup 2026, which will see tens of thousands of Scotland fans flying to America to support the national team.

US Customs and Border Protection requires a dedicated area with a secondary security check, plus an international border within the confines of the airport terminal. A US-only departure lounge, capable of holding perhaps 1,000 passengers, is also needed.

At present Edinburgh has more US flights than any other UK airport outside London. American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, United and Virgin Atlantic serve Atlanta, Boston, Chicago New York (JFK and Newark), Orlando, Philadelphia and Washington DC – some only during summer.

Dublin – capital of a nation with almost exactly the same population as Scotland – has far more transatlantic routes on Aer Lingus alone, reaching as far as Los Angeles and San Francisco. All the big US airlines also fly from the Irish capital.

“Our airlines are as excited as we are,” Mr Dewar said. Were Edinburgh to gain preclearance ahead of other UK airports, it is likely to attract passengers from northern England with the promise of a smoother border process.

The airport CEO was speaking in a week that began with a surge of transatlantic flight sales spurred by Scotland’s World Cup draw – but which is ending with concern about increased demands from US Customs and Border Protection for prospective visitors, including social media activity stretching back five years.

