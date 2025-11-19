Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

High-speed passenger train to be launched in desert country

The new Velaro for Egypt train reaches speeds of up to 250mph
The new Velaro for Egypt train reaches speeds of up to 250mph (Siemens Mobility)
  • Egypt is preparing to launch a new high-speed rail network, featuring Siemens Mobility Velaro trains capable of reaching speeds of 250kmph.
  • The Velaro trains, which recently debuted at the TransMEA 2025 show, are custom-built to withstand Egypt's desert conditions, including extreme heat and sand.
  • The new network will comprise three lines spanning approximately 2,000km, connecting 60 stations across the country, including Cairo and the New Administrative Capital.
  • This project aims to reduce travel times by up to 50 per cent and cut CO2 emissions by up to 70 per cent compared to buses and cars.
  • Egypt's Minister of Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, stated that the line connecting Ain Sokhna and Alexandria will be operational soon, offering modern and integrated rail transport.
