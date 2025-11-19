High-speed passenger train to be launched in desert country
- Egypt is preparing to launch a new high-speed rail network, featuring Siemens Mobility Velaro trains capable of reaching speeds of 250kmph.
- The Velaro trains, which recently debuted at the TransMEA 2025 show, are custom-built to withstand Egypt's desert conditions, including extreme heat and sand.
- The new network will comprise three lines spanning approximately 2,000km, connecting 60 stations across the country, including Cairo and the New Administrative Capital.
- This project aims to reduce travel times by up to 50 per cent and cut CO2 emissions by up to 70 per cent compared to buses and cars.
- Egypt's Minister of Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, stated that the line connecting Ain Sokhna and Alexandria will be operational soon, offering modern and integrated rail transport.