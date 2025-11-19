New high-speed passenger train debuts in Egypt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travellers will soon be able to cross Egypt on a high-speed train capable of speeds of 250kmph.

Siemens Mobility Velaro train recently made its debut appearance at the TransMEA 2025 show in New Cairo.

The Velaro for Egypt has eight cars with 489 seats (including 99 First Class seats) and promises modern, safe and affordable transportation.

The Velaro promises to cut travel times by up to 50 per cent and claims to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 70 per cent compared with buses and cars.

Designed to withstand the hostile conditions of Egypt’s deserts, the custom-built Velaro has undergone extensive testing against different kinds of sand and extreme heat, and features advanced filtration systems and cooling to counteract sand, heat and dust.

Operating on a completely new rail network with three lines and a total length of around 2,000km, the network aims to connect 41 Velaro trains with 60 stations across the country, including Cairo and the New Administrative Capital.

The project, which was first announced in 2018, is being developed in partnership with Arab Contractors and Orascom Construction.

Egypt currently has a huge diesel train network with a total length of 10,000km, which is currently being “upgraded and rehabilitated”.

In a recorded video shared on Siemens Mobility website, Egypt’s Minister of Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, said the line would be “operational soon” between the beach destination of Ain Sokhna and the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria.

“The high speed network facilitates transportation, reduces travel time and increases freight capacities between Egyptian harbours, while offering access to a modern, safe and integrated rail system,” he added.

Egypt follows Africa’s first high-speed line connecting Tangier and Casablanca, which launched in 2018 and reaches speeds of 320kmph.

Elsewhere, Nigeria has plans for a 4,000km line connecting Lagos and Port Harcourt.

