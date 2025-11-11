New European sleeper train to launch next month with tickets from £50

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new sleeper train is set to connect travellers from Poland with four European cities for just £50.

The new overnight service will offer direct rail travel from southeastern Poland to Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest and Munich, according to local media outlet TVP World.

Polish state rail operator PKP Intercity will launch the EN Carpatia service on 14 December, with trains departing from Przemysl, a town in the southeast of the country. The train will leave at 5.51pm local time and arrive in Munich the following morning at 10.24am, a journey time of around 16 and a half hours.

On the way, the route will run through Rzeszow, Krakow and Katowice in southern Poland before crossing into the Czech Republic.

In Bohumin, a town in the east of the Czech Republic, several carriages will detach and continue to Bratislava and Budapest. The rest of the train will travel to Vienna, Linz and Salzburg in Austria, before terminating in Munich.

The return leg will depart Munich at 6.45pm, reaching Przemysl at 10.10am the following day.

Passengers can select from different accommodation options, including standard seating and couchette cars.

“Deluxe” passengers will stay in a sleeper compartment – with room for up to three people – and will be issued with towels, slippers, shower gel and a dental kit, plus snacks and hot drinks.

open image in gallery Travellers will be able to visit Munich’s Christmas markets including the Christkindlmarkt at Marienplatz ( Getty )

Lights are turned off for sleep between 10pm and 6am, with train conductors waking up passengers 30 minutes before their arrival time at their chosen destination.

The train will run as an official EuroNight service with mandatory reservations.

The low ticket price is in stark contrast to sleeper options in the UK. A ticket for a “Classic” cabin on the Caledonian Sleeper from London to Inverness on 14 December is priced from £230. An upright seat starts at £79.

The Independent has contacted PKP Intercity for comment.

The news comes after a key sleeper-train network connecting Paris to Vienna and Berlin announced it is to cease operations in December.

The Nightjet service between Paris and Berlin was brought back in 2023, nine years after it was originally scrapped. The French train operator SNCF announced in September that the service would be discontinued as of 14 December 2025, citing a lack of support from the French ministry of transport.

Read more: Budget train operator proposes new cheap rail routes for UK