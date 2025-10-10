Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why 10,000 people have signed up to get a chip inserted into their brains

First patient explains what it's like to have Elon Musk's Neuralink chip planted in brain
  • Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain chip startup, has a backlog of 10,000 people hoping to receive its brain-computer interface implant.
  • The company's president, DJ Seo, disclosed the waiting list in a research report issued by Morgan Stanley this week.
  • To date, 12 clinical trial patients have received the Neuralink device, with a further 13 expected to be implanted by the end of the year.
  • Current trials are limited to individuals with paralysis from conditions such as motor neurone disease or spinal cord injury.
  • Elon Musk envisions future iterations of the chip enabling symbiosis with artificial intelligence, streaming music directly to the brain, restoring vision, and potentially offering a form of immortality by uploading memories.
