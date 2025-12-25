Emergency services called to beach after Christmas Day swimming incident
- Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton, Devon, on Christmas Day morning following concerns for individuals in the water.
- Police confirmed that a number of people were safely brought ashore and were awaiting assessment by paramedics.
- Coastguard and RNLI crews continued search efforts, with the public advised to avoid entering the water along that stretch of coast for safety reasons.
- The incident occurred during a yellow weather warning for strong winds and large waves across parts of the South West of England.
- Several other Christmas and Boxing Day swims in Devon and Cornwall were cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.