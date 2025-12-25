Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emergency services called to beach after Christmas Day swimming incident

There were concerns over individuals in the water in Devon on Christmas Day (Andrew Matthews/PA)
  • Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton, Devon, on Christmas Day morning following concerns for individuals in the water.
  • Police confirmed that a number of people were safely brought ashore and were awaiting assessment by paramedics.
  • Coastguard and RNLI crews continued search efforts, with the public advised to avoid entering the water along that stretch of coast for safety reasons.
  • The incident occurred during a yellow weather warning for strong winds and large waves across parts of the South West of England.
  • Several other Christmas and Boxing Day swims in Devon and Cornwall were cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions.
