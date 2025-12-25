Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emergency services were scrambled to a Devon beach on Christmas Day after concerns were raised for individuals in the water.

Police confirmed they were called to Budleigh Salterton at 10am. A number of people have since been safely brought ashore and are awaiting assessment by paramedics, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A spokesperson added: “Coastguard and RNLI crews are continuing search efforts in the water.

“There is a significant amount of emergency service personnel working on this incident and we ask that people do not enter the water along this stretch of coast while this incident is ongoing for public safety reasons.”

Earlier on Thursday, police told people not to enter the water and to avoid the area.

They urgently asked the public not to take part in the Christmas Day swim at Exmouth while emergency services were dealing with the incident.

open image in gallery Exmouth in Devon ( Getty Images )

A number of Christmas and Boxing Day swims in Devon and Cornwall were cancelled this year because of a yellow weather warning for wind.

The Met Office warned of “strong and gusty east to northeasterly winds” from 4am until 11.59pm on Christmas Day in parts of the south west of England and Wales.

It said peak gusts would reach 45-55mph but these could reach 55-65mph along some exposed costs and to the west of prominent hills.

open image in gallery The weather warning ( Met Office )

Disruption could be caused to transport and power supplies, the forecaster said.

It added: “Large waves will be an additional hazard on some coasts.”

Meanwhile in Ireland, huge crowds have taken part in the annual Christmas Day swim at a popular bathing spot in Dublin – including the “Forty Foot Santa”.

Thousands thronged to the Forty Foot promontory in Sandycove as people pulled on Santa hats to take part in the festive dip despite bitterly cold conditions.

Veteran swimmer Patrick Corkery has been doing the Christmas Day swim for more than 30 years.

Dressed as Santa, he joked: “I just needed to do one more swim before I headed back to Lapland.

“It is fantastic although it’s a bit rough today. You need to keep an eye on the waves on a day like today.

“The water is about seven degrees. It is freezing.”